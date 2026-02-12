UK to provide additional £500 million for Ukraine’s air defense

The United Kingdom will allocate an additional £500 million ($681.4 million) to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, British Defense Secretary John Healey announced ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Feb. 12.

The funding comes as Russia continues large-scale missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure, which have led to a severe and worsening energy crisis.

"Today, I am confirming that the United Kingdom is providing Ukraine with an additional half a billion pounds for urgent air defense," Healey said during a media briefing before the talks.

Healey said the United Kingdom is acting as a force for good globally and helping shape a new European security framework within NATO.

At the Brussels meeting, allies are expected to discuss continued support for Ukraine, strengthening NATO's eastern flank, increasing defense spending commitments, and Arctic security.

The talks follow the Feb. 11 meeting of EU defense ministers at the Foreign Affairs Council, which focused on EU support for Ukraine and defense cooperation.

The announcement comes after the U.K. recently agreed to join NATO's U.S.-led Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, committing £150 million to help purchase high-priority American weapons for Ukraine, Politico reported on Feb. 11.

Signed by the U.S. and NATO in July, the PURL initiative ensures continued arms deliveries to Ukraine as direct U.S. military aid has slowed. Washington has said it is ready to sell weapons if partner countries cover the cost.

Twenty-four countries, including non-NATO members Australia and New Zealand, have joined the program so far. According to Reuters, around $4.5 billion in military aid has already been pledged through the scheme.