Russia launches mass attack across Ukraine, targeting Kyiv, Kharkiv

Russian forces launched a mass overnight attack on Feb. 3, 2026, targeting major cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv and Kharkiv.

In the capital, air defenses were activated around 12:30 a.m. local time as Russian drones reportedly approached the city. Explosions were reported shortly afterward, according to public broadcaster Suspilne.

Ukraine's Air Force also issued a ballistic missile warning for Kyiv, prompting local officials to urge residents to remain in shelters.

Explosions continued to rock the city over the next hour, Kyiv Independent journalists reported from the ground.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said damage was recorded in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, where fires broke out.

In Kharkiv, reports emerged of a ballistic missile strike in the Slobidskyi neighborhood. Two people were injured, Governor Oleh Synehubov said, adding that medical personnel were treating the wounded at the scene.

Attacks were also reported in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, according to local media and officials.

Russia's latest assault appears to signal the end of a brief energy ceasefire, under which Moscow had agreed to temporarily pause strikes on Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure. Despite the supposed truce, Russia continued launching deadly attacks on Ukrainian cities, resulting in civilian casualties.

Earlier, citing intelligence reports, President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned that Russian forces were planning a mass attack, taking advantage of a bitter cold snap that has driven temperatures below -20°C (-4°F).