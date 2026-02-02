KI logo
War

Russia launches mass attack across Ukraine, targeting Kyiv, Kharkiv

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Russia launches mass attack across Ukraine, targeting Kyiv, Kharkiv
The aftermath of Russian mass attack on Jan. 20, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine, which left more than 5,600 buildings without heating and hundreds of thousands of residents without electricity. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russian forces launched a mass overnight attack on Feb. 3, 2026, targeting major cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv and Kharkiv.

In the capital, air defenses were activated around 12:30 a.m. local time as Russian drones reportedly approached the city. Explosions were reported shortly afterward, according to public broadcaster Suspilne.

Ukraine's Air Force also issued a ballistic missile warning for Kyiv, prompting local officials to urge residents to remain in shelters.

Explosions continued to rock the city over the next hour, Kyiv Independent journalists reported from the ground.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said damage was recorded in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, where fires broke out.

In Kharkiv, reports emerged of a ballistic missile strike in the Slobidskyi neighborhood. Two people were injured, Governor Oleh Synehubov said, adding that medical personnel were treating the wounded at the scene.

Attacks were also reported in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, according to local media and officials.

Russia's latest assault appears to signal the end of a brief energy ceasefire, under which Moscow had agreed to temporarily pause strikes on Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure. Despite the supposed truce, Russia continued launching deadly attacks on Ukrainian cities, resulting in civilian casualties.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Earlier, citing intelligence reports, President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned that Russian forces were planning a mass attack, taking advantage of a bitter cold snap that has driven temperatures below -20°C (-4°F).

read also

Ukraine war latest updates: Russian forces trying to ‘bypass and infiltrate’ Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, military says (10)
Live coverage of Russia’s war against Ukraine with breaking news and frontline updates, updated 10 times today. Russian troops are trying to “bypass and infiltrate” the destroyed town of Vovchansko in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, and the situation is “frankly difficult,” Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Joint Forces in charge of the area, said on Feb. 2.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Russian attackBallistic missileKyivKharkiv Oblast
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, February 3
Show More

Editors' Picks