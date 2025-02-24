The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, Russia, Sanctions against Russia, Keir Starmer, Trump & Ukraine
Edit post

UK to ban entry for Russian elites as Starmer heads to Washington for Ukraine talks

by Olena Goncharova February 24, 2025 3:50 AM 2 min read
A British union flag outside luxury residential properties in the Chelsea and Kensington borough in London, U.K., on Feb. 20, 2025. (Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will impose a travel ban on individuals who have significant ties to the Russian state or have built their wealth through Kremlin connections. The U.K.’s new sanctions come amid broader Western efforts to tighten pressure on Moscow as the war enters its fourth year.

The sanctions, set to be announced on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, will also target those with access to the highest levels of the Russian government, including senior politicians, officials, and business figures, the U.K. government said.

The measures will expand existing British sanctions against Russian elites accused of supporting President Vladimir Putin’s war effort. British Security Minister Dan Jarvis made it clear that those benefiting from the Kremlin’s actions will no longer be welcome. "You are not welcome in the U.K.," he said.

"The measures announced today slam the door shut to the oligarchs who have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people whilst bankrolling this illegal and unjustifiable war."

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to Washington this week for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on the war in Ukraine. His visit follows that of French President Emmanuel Macron, who is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on Monday. Both leaders aim to persuade the U.S. president to avoid rushing into a ceasefire deal with Putin that could undermine Ukraine’s security.

European leaders have grown increasingly concerned over Trump’s recent decision to engage in direct negotiations with Moscow without Kyiv’s involvement. Starmer and Macron are expected to push for continued Western military support for Ukraine and stress the importance of European involvement in any peace process. They will also discuss potential military guarantees for Ukraine’s future security.

Zelensky won’t sign natural resource deal that ‘will be paid by 10 generations of Ukrainians’
President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed back at the U.S.’ demand for a $500 billion deal for its natural resources, saying that the U.S.’s aid grants are not debts, during the Ukraine: Year 2025 forum in Kyiv on Feb. 23.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:24 PM

US envoy suggests Ukraine-Russia peace deal is close.

The United States is reportedly nearing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, according to Steve Witkoff, the U.S. envoy to the Middle East. He said that any potential deal would require both territorial and economic concessions from both sides.
5:22 PM

Defense Minister: Ukraine has alternatives to Starlink system.

Umerov did not specify what the alternatives were or go into details about the discussions. Last month, the Digital Transformation Ministry told the Kyiv Independent that Starlinks were still a critical part of communication on the frontline and that a new order was underway.
4:49 PM
Video

US sidelines Ukraine in favor of Russia | Ukraine This Week.

The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the stories impacting Ukraine this week. The U.S. special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg visited Kyiv as the U.S. President Donald Trump’s team started talks with Russia about a ceasefire deal — without Ukraine’s involvement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.