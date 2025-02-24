UK to ban entry for Russian elites as Starmer heads to Washington for Ukraine talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will impose a travel ban on individuals who have significant ties to the Russian state or have built their wealth through Kremlin connections. The U.K.’s new sanctions come amid broader Western efforts to tighten pressure on Moscow as the war enters its fourth year.

The sanctions, set to be announced on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, will also target those with access to the highest levels of the Russian government, including senior politicians, officials, and business figures, the U.K. government said.

The measures will expand existing British sanctions against Russian elites accused of supporting President Vladimir Putin’s war effort. British Security Minister Dan Jarvis made it clear that those benefiting from the Kremlin’s actions will no longer be welcome. "You are not welcome in the U.K.," he said.

"The measures announced today slam the door shut to the oligarchs who have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people whilst bankrolling this illegal and unjustifiable war."

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to Washington this week for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on the war in Ukraine. His visit follows that of French President Emmanuel Macron, who is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on Monday. Both leaders aim to persuade the U.S. president to avoid rushing into a ceasefire deal with Putin that could undermine Ukraine’s security.

European leaders have grown increasingly concerned over Trump’s recent decision to engage in direct negotiations with Moscow without Kyiv’s involvement. Starmer and Macron are expected to push for continued Western military support for Ukraine and stress the importance of European involvement in any peace process. They will also discuss potential military guarantees for Ukraine’s future security.