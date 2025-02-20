Macron, Starmer to visit Washington next week as they reaffirm support for Ukraine in calls with Zelensky

This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Washington next week to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, Fox News reported on Feb. 19.

The three leaders will discuss peace negotiations prospects to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on Fox News. He described recent talks with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia as a "positive step” and mentioned the ongoing discussions in Kyiv and at the Munich Security Conference.

Waltz also urged European nations to take a more “active role” in ensuring Ukraine’s security.

“We welcome Europe. We’ve been asking for years for Europe to step up and contribute more to not only their own defense but Ukraine’s defense,” he said.

Ahead of their trip, both leaders spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who highlighted the need for strong security guarantees to ensure lasting peace in Europe.

Zelensky discussed Macron’s recent talks with world leaders and reaffirmed Ukraine’s aligned position with France.

"I had a great conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. He shared details of his recent talks with world leaders. Europe needs a reliable and lasting peace—one that can only be ensured and built on strong security guarantees. France values freedom just as much as we do. Thank you for your support," Zelensky wrote on X.

In a separate conversation, the Ukrainian president emphasized the U.K.’s crucial role in strengthening European security, expressing gratitude for London's continued support.

"I spoke with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The United Kingdom’s role in fortifying Europe’s defense and security is important for us. We discussed upcoming plans and opportunities. The U.K.’s support matters indeed, and we will never forget the respect the British people have shown for Ukraine and our citizens," Zelensky wrote.

European leaders gathered in Paris on Feb. 17 for an emergency summit amid concerns that the U.S. is advancing peace talks with Russia without Europe’s involvement. A broader meeting was held on Feb. 19, after which Macron reaffirmed the "united" stance of France and its allies on Ukraine.