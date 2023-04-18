Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely diverting resources away from Donetsk sector to Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2023 12:05 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian Army self-propelled 122 mm howlitzer fires on a Russian position on Feb. 18, 2023, near Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk Oblast. (Getty Images)
There is a "realistic possibility" Russia has diverted troop resources around Donetsk city toward Bakhmut, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its April 18 intelligence update.

Russian forces are continuing to make "creeping advances" in Bakhmut, according to the ministry.

Ukraine is holding Russian forces back in the south of Bakhmut by maintaining control along Korsunskovo Street, the main road leading west out of the town.

The ministry also noted that the specific order and timing of any major withdrawal of Ukrainian and Russian military units is becoming an important logistical issue.

Ukraine likely aims to redirect some of its military units deployed in Bakhmut for the planned counteroffensive, while Russia seeks to rebuild its operational reserves before redeploying them.

The battle of Bakhmut has been raging for the past nine months with the Russian military attempting to increase its grip over the entirety of the oblast, around half of which it currently occupies. Both sides have sustained heavy casualties.

As of mid-April, Ukrainian forces continue to hold parts of the city, west of the railway line, while Russian forces led by the Wagner Group have taken the administrative center.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
