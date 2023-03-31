This audio is created with AI assistance

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.

Episode #1 is dedicated to Ukraine’s military strategy in Bakhmut, an embattled city in Donetsk Oblast in the east of Ukraine. The battle for Bakhmut has already proven to be one of the most brutal and costly fights of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Anastasiia is joined by Kyiv Independent reporter Francis Farrell, who has traveled to the front line in the east of Ukraine multiple times, reporting from Avdiivka, Sviatohirsk, and other locations, including Bakhmut.

This Week in Ukraine is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Anna Yakutenko.