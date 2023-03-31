Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Podcasts, Bakhmut, War
Edit post

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 1 – Why does Ukraine keep up costly defense of Bakhmut?

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Francis Farrell March 31, 2023 2:55 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.

Episode #1 is dedicated to Ukraine’s military strategy in Bakhmut, an embattled city in Donetsk Oblast in the east of Ukraine. The battle for Bakhmut has already proven to be one of the most brutal and costly fights of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Anastasiia is joined by Kyiv Independent reporter Francis Farrell, who has traveled to the front line in the east of Ukraine multiple times, reporting from Avdiivka, Sviatohirsk, and other locations, including Bakhmut.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast here.

This Week in Ukraine is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Anna Yakutenko.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina, Francis Farrell
