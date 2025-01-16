UK announces new $2.6 billion aid package to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a new military aid package worth $2.6 billion for Ukraine, as well as the provision of artillery barrels and a mobile air defense system, during his visit to Kyiv on Jan. 16.

This visit marks Starmer's second trip to the Ukrainian capital and the first since becoming prime minister in July 2024. During the visit, Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a 100-year partnership agreement to solidify long-term cooperation.

Starmer revealed that the U.K. has already provided 3 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) in military aid to Ukraine this year and pledged an additional 2.2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion), financed by interest from frozen Russian assets.

The prime minister said that separate from the new aid package, the U.K. would send Ukraine 150 artillery barrels produced by Sheffield Forgemasters, the first such barrels manufactured in the U.K. in over two decades.

"They will start arriving in Ukraine in a few weeks," Starmer said at a press conference.

The prime minister also announced the delivery of a mobile air defense system developed in collaboration with Denmark, signaling ongoing efforts to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

In the days leading up to Starmer's visit, Bloomberg reported that Starmer and Zelensky were set to discuss the potential deployment of an international peacekeeping force to Ukraine during the trip.