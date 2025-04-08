The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Belgium, Military aid, Ukraine, War, Volodymyr Zelensky
Belgium to provide Ukraine with $1-billion defense package

by Kateryna Denisova April 8, 2025 6:12 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 8, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
Brussels will provide Ukraine with a new defense aid package worth 1 billion euros ($1 billion), Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said at a press conference in Kyiv on April 8.

The announcement came during a visit of Bart De Wever, along with Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, and Defense Minister Theo Francken to Ukraine. The Belgian delegation visited Bucha in Kyiv Oblast and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in a day.

The funds will be used to purchase arms and strengthen Ukraine's defense sector, including the production of new types of weapons.

"We talked about joint production of weapons and investments in production in Ukraine — this is something that will work for the whole of Europe," Zelensky said.

Kyiv reached three agreements with Belgian manufacturers, he added.

According to De Wever, Brussels will also provide Ukraine with two F-16 fighter jets for spare parts in 2025. Two more planes are expected next year, he added.

Belgium was among the first countries to join the coalition established in the summer of 2023 to bolster Ukraine's Air Force. The country promised to supply Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets by 2028.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

