KI logo
Politics

UK allocates $270 million for future peacekeeping force

2 min read
Avatar
by Luca Léry Moffat
UK allocates $270 million for future peacekeeping force
Defense Secretary John Healey (right) meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv on Jan. 9, 2026. (Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images)

The U.K. has allocated 200 million pounds ($270 million) to equip British soldiers as part of a future multinational peacekeeping force, the UK's defense chief said during a visit to Kyiv on Jan. 9.

"We are surging investment into our preparations (...) ensuring that Britain’s Armed Forces are ready to deploy, and lead, the multinational force (in) Ukraine, because a secure Ukraine means a secure U.K.," U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey said.  

The U.K. and France on Jan. 6 signed a declaration of intent for a post-war deployment of troops in Ukraine during a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine, and the US. in Paris.

The meeting was the latest in a flurry of diplomatic activity. Backed by European allies, Ukraine is aiming to refine a U.S.-Russia peace deal that emerged in November last year, which included Russian maximalist demands tantamount to Kyiv's capitulation.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The cash would be used for upgrading vehicles, communications systems, and drone defense used by British troops in Ukraine, according to a U.K. government press release.

Speaking at a press conference after the Paris summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said that partners were ready to deploy the force "a day" after an eventual ceasefire is reached.

Le Monde reported on Jan. 9 that President Macron convened French lawmakers to present a plan to send thousands of French troops to Ukraine once a peace deal is reached.

However, Maria Zakharova, the Russia's foreign ministry official spokesperson, strongly rejected a multinational peacekeeping force as a part of any peace framework in a statement on Jan. 8.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Referring to the deployment of western military troops and infrastructure in Ukraine, Zakharova said that "all such units and facilities will be considered as legitimate military targets for the Russian Armed Forces."

read also

Iraq to launch commission to prevent recruitment into Russian armed forces
Iraq is setting up a special government commission to investigate and prevent the recruitment of Iraqi youth to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine, the “I Want to Live” project reported.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
United KingdomPeacekeeperspeace dealEmmanuel MacronDiplomacyCoalition of the WillingRussia
Avatar
Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Luca is the economics reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He was previously a research analyst at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economics think tank, where he worked on Russia and Ukraine, trade, industrial policy, and environmental policy. Luca also worked as a data analyst at Work-in-Data, a Geneva-based research center focused on global inequality, and as a research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center in Kampala, Uganda. He holds a BA honors degree in economics and Russian from McGill University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, January 10
Video
How Putin began taking Crimea long before 2014.

Russia’s takeover of Crimea did not begin in 2014. In the first part of a new documentary, The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigation Unit looks at how Russia began moving to seize the peninsula immediately after Ukraine gained independence in 1991.

UK allocates $270 million for future peacekeeping force.

"We are surging investment into our preparations (...) ensuring that Britain’s Armed Forces are ready to deploy, and lead, the multinational force (in) Ukraine, because a secure Ukraine means a secure U.K.," U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey said.

Saturday, January 10
Show More

Editors' Picks