Iraq to launch commission to prevent recruitment into Russian armed forces

Iraq is setting up a special government commission to investigate and prevent the recruitment of Iraqi youth to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine, the "I Want to Live" project reported.

Launched in September 2022 by Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, the 24-hour "I Want to Live" hotline helps Russian soldiers willingly surrender themselves or their units to the Ukrainian army.

Iraq’s Charge d’Affaires in Ukraine, Tarek Kazem, told Ukrainian officials that Baghdad is concerned about young Iraqis being drawn into the ranks of the Russian military.

The commission will work in coordination with Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council and is intended to curb recruitment efforts and address related legal violations.

“The Iraqi side also noted that under the country’s Criminal Code, mercenarism carries severe liability up to life imprisonment,” Kazem said.

Iraqi officials also framed the decision within the country’s broader foreign policy stance.

“Iraqi diplomats confirmed the state’s firm position on neutrality and non-interference in the internal affairs of any other country, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Iraq," the statement noted.

In December alone, more than 150 foreign nationals from 25 countries were identified as having been recruited into the Russian army, with about 200 more preparing to join, said Oleh Ivashchenko, head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service.

Financial incentives, simplified access to Russian citizenship , and amnesty for convicted criminals are among the main motivations for foreigners joining Russia's military, Ivashchenko said.