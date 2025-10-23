KI logo
Thursday, October 23, 2025
2 Ukrainian TV journalists killed in Russian drone strike on Kramatorsk

by Tania Myronyshena
A photo shows the burned-out remains of a vehicle reportedly carrying Freedom TV journalist Olena Hramova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin, who were killed in a Russian drone strike on Kramatorsk on Oct. 23. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

Freedom TV journalist Olena Hramova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin were killed in a Russian drone strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 23, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

The strike was carried out using a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone, which struck a car carrying the journalists, Filashkin said.

Hramova and Karmazin had reportedly been on assignment in the region when they were killed.

Their deaths mark another loss for Ukraine’s press community, which continues to report from front-line regions under constant threat of Russian attack.

The Freedom TV newsroom in Kyiv has been destroyed twice by Russian missile strikes in 2025.

Russia has repeatedly targeted reporters and media infrastructure since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As of Oct. 9, Russia has killed at least 133 media workers in Ukraine, including those who had joined the military, and committed 848 crimes against journalists and media outlets, according to  the Institute of Mass Information (IMI).

Tania Myronyshena

Tania Myronyshena is an intern at the Kyiv Independent. She has previously written articles about culture and history for media outlets such as Ukrainer, Mediamaker, and Wonderzine. She has a bachelor's degree in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

