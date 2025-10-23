2 Ukrainian TV journalists killed in Russian drone strike on Kramatorsk

Freedom TV journalist Olena Hramova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin were killed in a Russian drone strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 23, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

The strike was carried out using a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone, which struck a car carrying the journalists, Filashkin said.

Hramova and Karmazin had reportedly been on assignment in the region when they were killed.

Their deaths mark another loss for Ukraine’s press community, which continues to report from front-line regions under constant threat of Russian attack.

The Freedom TV newsroom in Kyiv has been destroyed twice by Russian missile strikes in 2025.

Russia has repeatedly targeted reporters and media infrastructure since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As of Oct. 9, Russia has killed at least 133 media workers in Ukraine, including those who had joined the military, and committed 848 crimes against journalists and media outlets, according to the Institute of Mass Information (IMI).