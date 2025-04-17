Trump's DC attorney pick made over 150 appearances on Kremlin propaganda outlets

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump's candidate for the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Ed Martin, appeared more than 150 times on Russian state-run propaganda outlets RT and Sputnik between 2016 and 2024, the Washington Post reported on April 16.

Martin frequently offered views on RT and Sputnik that aligned with Kremlin narratives, including echoing Moscow's grievances about NATO and the war against Ukraine. His media presence included appearances as recently as 2024.

In early 2022, nine days before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Martin told RT's global network there was "no evidence" of a troop buildup on Ukraine's border and accused U.S. officials of ignoring Russia's security concerns.

Just hours before the U.S. launched missile strikes on Syria in April 2017 in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed 90 civilians, Martin told RT America that Russian-backed Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad may not be responsible.

Martin's selection to lead the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office — the country's largest federal prosecutor's office — has alarmed former national security officials. They noted the position holds broad authority over high-profile cases, including those involving espionage, public corruption, and domestic extremism.

Martin currently serves as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia ad interim.

A spokesperson for Martin's office, Neil McCabe, defended the nomination.

"President Trump made a brilliant choice in selecting Ed Martin to serve a full, permanent term as United States Attorney for the District of Columbia," McCabe told the Washington Post.

Martin's frequent use of Kremlin-linked platforms drew condemnation from national security experts who say such appearances help legitimize and amplify Russian propaganda aimed at undermining the U.S. and its allies.

The revelations come as Trump's administration pushes a rapprochement with Moscow.

While Trump continues to praise Russian President Vladimir Putin's willingness to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine, the Kremlin has ramped up deadly attacks, including a ballistic missile strike on Sumy on Palm Sunday on April 13 that killed 35 civilians.