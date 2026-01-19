KI logo
Politics

Trump vows to eliminate 'Russian threat' to Greenland as he ramps up pressure on Europe

3 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Trump vows to eliminate 'Russian threat' to Greenland as he ramps up pressure on Europe
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before he departs the White House on Jan. 16, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Jan. 19 that his administration would move to remove what he called a "Russian threat" to Greenland, arguing that "Denmark has been unable to do anything about it."

The comments come as Trump threatens to impose up to 25% tariffs on European countries that oppose his ambitions to annex Greenland, the world's largest island and semiautonomous territory of Denmark, a NATO ally.

"NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that 'you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland,'" Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "Now it is time, and it will be done!"

Trump has repeatedly staked his claim to the strategically valuable island, not ruling out the use of military force after Danish and Greenlandic authorities rejected his offer to buy it.

Become a member – go ad‑free

European leaders have hit back at Trump's threats and are reportedly drawing up their own economic countermeasures, including tariffs or restrictions on U.S. companies.

The escalating dispute is seen as the most serious rupture in transatlantic relations in a decade, a development openly praised by Russia.

Trump has justified his claim to the island on national security grounds and accused Danish authorities of insufficient investment in its defense, arguing it makes Greenland vulnerable to Russia and China.

European leaders have rejected the accusations and dispatched a small contingent of troops for exercises on the island last week.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Washington already operates a military base on the island, and a 1951 treaty with Denmark gives it broad rights for stationing forces there.

In a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Trump reportedly linked his claim on Greenland to not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

"The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland," Trump wrote, according to Bloomberg.

In private discussions with top aides, Trump has also complained about Canada's alleged inability to counter the Russian and Chinese threat in the Arctic region, NBC News reported, citing undisclosed sources.

While Trump previously also floated the idea of annexing Canada as the "51st U.S. state," officials told NBC News that the U.S. president is not discussing purchasing the country's territory or seizing it by force.

Trump's warnings about the Russian threat contrast with his often conciliatory stance toward Moscow, especially in regard to the war in Ukraine. Only last week, the U.S. president declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks peace, accusing Kyiv of standing in the way despite ongoing talks on a peace deal between U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

read also

Does Russia or China actually threaten Greenland? Experts say Trump’s warnings don’t match reality
President Donald Trump has been fixated on controlling Greenland, suggesting that U.S. ownership of the island is crucial in blocking Russian and Chinese expansion. “If we don’t go in, Russia’s going to go in, and China’s going to go in,” Trump said. The White House reinforced that message on Jan. 14, posting an image on X that cast the island as facing a stark choice — alignment with the U.S. or with a Russia-China bloc. Greenlandic and Danish officials have rejected that premise outright, r
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
United StatesDonald TrumpGreenlandDenmarkEuropean alliesRussia
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, January 19
Monday, January 19
EU prepares to retaliate against Trump's Greenland threats.

The European Union is preparing possible retaliation against the United States, including up to 93 billion euros ($101 billion) in tariffs or restrictions on U.S. companies operating in the bloc, amid escalating tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump over Greenland, the Financial Times reported Jan. 18.

Show More

Editors' Picks