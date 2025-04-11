The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Donald Trump, Russia, United States, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, War, Trump & Russia
Trump urges Russia 'to get moving' to end war against Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2025 7:22 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the White House in Washington, DC, on April 10, 2025. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform on April 11 that Russia "has to get moving" to end its war against Ukraine.

"Russia has to get moving. Too many people are dying, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war — a war that should have never happened, and wouldn’t have happened, if I were president," Trump said.

Despite repeated threats, the Trump administration has not yet imposed any major sanctions on Russia. At the same time, the White House previously paused all military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine in March, pressuring Kyiv to agree to a mineral resource deal.

Trump's post preceded a meeting between his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg to discuss a potential path toward a settlement in Ukraine.

The statement also came a month after Ukraine agreed to a U.S. proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire during talks in Jeddah on March 11, provided Russia abides by the conditions. Moscow has rejected the deal unless it includes conditions undermining Ukraine's defenses, namely a full halt on foreign military aid.

Instead, Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. agreed on March 25 to halt attacks on energy infrastructure and fighting in the Black Sea.

However, the Kremlin has blocked the partial ceasefire as well, saying that the Black Sea ceasefire would take effect only after some sanctions against Russia are lifted. Russia and Ukraine have also accused each other of violating the ban on energy infrastructure strikes.

Since Kyiv and Washington agreed on a temporary truce, Russia has launched 70 missiles, 2,200 Shahed drones, and 6,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on April 11.

In recent days, the U.S. president has renewed his push for a ceasefire. Axios reported on April 11, citing an undisclosed source, that Trump could impose additional sanctions on Russia if a ceasefire with Ukraine is not reached by the end of April.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

