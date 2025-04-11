The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, United States, Ceasefire, Peace Talks, Vladimir Putin, Steve Witkoff
Edit post

Putin to meet US envoy Witkoff to discuss Ukraine, Kremlin confirms

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2025 3:49 PM 2 min read
Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff speaks alongside United States National Security Adviser Michael Waltz to reporters outside of the West Wing of the White House on Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on April 11 to discuss a path toward a settlement in Ukraine, the Kremlin's spokesperson said, according to the state-owned news agency TASS.

Witkoff, who has led Trump's effort to broker a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv, has arrived in Russia for his third meeting with the Russian leader.

During his visit, the U.S. official has already met with Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's envoy for economic cooperation, who met Witkoff last week in Washington. The two held a meeting in St. Petersburg, where Putin is scheduled to attend a meeting on the development of the Russian Navy.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov tempered expectations of the upcoming talks, calling them a continuation of diplomatic efforts that is unlikely to bring a major breakthrough.

A possible meeting between Trump and Putin could be on the agenda, Peskov said.

The talks come as Trump's push for a ceasefire remains deadlocked. Russia has rejected a full 30-day truce agreed upon by Washington and Kyiv in March and continues to violate the partial energy ceasefire that followed.

Trump, who initially avoided criticizing Putin, has since adopted more aggressive language, saying he was "pissed off" and "very angry" over Moscow's continued attacks on Ukraine and Putin's personal hostility toward President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Despite repeated threats of additional sanctions and tariffs, the U.S. has yet to implement new punitive measures against Moscow.

The April 11 meeting follows a second round of diplomatic talks in Istanbul between U.S. and Russian officials focused on embassy operations. The war in Ukraine was reportedly not discussed.

‘Putin is pure evil’ — Trump’s spiritual advisor on Russia’s war against Ukraine
When U.S. President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine last month, the man described as his “spiritual advisor,” Pastor Mark Burns, backed the decision. This week, Burns is urging him to send Kyiv more tanks, fighter jets, and air defense. “I now believe that supporting Ukraine is America
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 9 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.