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Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway infrastructure in Russian city of Voronezh, Atesh group claims

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway infrastructure in Russian city of Voronezh, Atesh group claims
What purports to be flames engulfing a railway crane in the aftermath of a sabotage operation in Voronezh, Russia on June 7, 2026. (Atesh/Telegram) 

Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotaged railway infrastructure in the Russian city of Voronezh early on June 7, the Atesh group claimed.

"Agents of our movement carried out a sabotage operation at a railway station in Voronezh. As a result of the operation, a heavy recovery railway crane of the EDK-300/5 series was destroyed — an extremely rare piece of equipment that has been discontinued from production," the group said in a Telegram post.

The operation has "complicated" restoration of damaged infrastructure, with Russia's railway company only having "a few" identical cranes left in their possession, the Atesh group claimed.

"Replacing the destroyed crane will require significant time and resources. While (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's army is searching for a replacement, the railway junction and logistics in the region are operating with a limited reserve for recovery," the group said.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Voronezh is located approximately 170 kilometers (105 miles) northeast of Ukraine's border with Russia.

On the same night, Ukrainian drones struck energy and railway infrastructure in the occupied Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, independent Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

On May 25, the Atesh group claimed that its members "blinded" Russian air defenses on the night of a May 23 Ukrainian drone attack on a major Novorossiysk oil depot.

"Agents of our movement carried out a series of sabotage attacks on communication and energy facilities in the Novorossiysk area on the eve of a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the 'Grushovaya' oil depot," a statement posted to Telegram read.

The Atesh partisan group regularly announces sabotage operations against Russian infrastructure, including military logistics.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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