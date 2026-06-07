At least 7 killed, 61 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine as Moscow 'hunts' taxi driver with FPV drone

A Russian drone attack killed a taxi driver in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 61 others over the past day, regional authorities reported early on June 7.

The highest number of casualties was reported in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Russian attacks killed one person and injured 25 others, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Authorities received 165 reports of damage to civilian infrastructure, homes, and vehicles.

The man killed in the attacks was a local taxi driver whose vehicle was deliberately "hunted" by the Russian military using a first-person-view (FPV) drone, Fedorov added.

The civilian casualties were reported as Moscow launched another large-scale overnight drone attack across Ukraine. Russia launched 236 drones overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force, which said 215 of them were shot down. Direct hits by 17 drones were recorded at 13 locations, while falling debris was reported at nine additional sites.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two civilians and injured five others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, one person was killed and five others were injured after Russian forces attacked the region with FPV and strike drones, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

Russian strikes also injured 14 people in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Residential areas came under attack, damaging eight apartment buildings and 15 private homes.

Russian forces also struck Kharkiv Oblast, killing one person and injuring five more, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Civilian infrastructure was damaged or destroyed.

Russian attacks in Sumy Oblast killed one person and injured four others, according to the regional military administration. Authorities reported damage to homes, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was killed, and another injured during Russian drone and aerial bomb attacks, Governor Oleksander Hanzha said.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian forces targeted civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, a gas pipeline, and a structure on church grounds, injuring one person, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian drone strike hit a gas station, injuring a woman, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.