Russia, Ukraine agree to implement ban on energy infrastructure strikes, minister says

The U.S., Russia, and Ukraine have agreed to implement a complete ban on strikes targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on March 25.

"All parties agreed to implement the presidential agreement on a complete ban on strikes on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine and Russia," Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Following talks with Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia, the U.S. committed to enforcing the ban, according to a White House statement. Washington also agreed with Kyiv and Moscow to "develop measures" to implement the agreement.

In addition, the three sides have agreed to "eliminate the use of force" and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea, the White House said.

The U.S. also pledged to facilitate Russia's access to global markets for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and improve access to ports and payment systems for these transactions.

The announcements follow 12 hours of U.S.-Russia negotiations on March 24 and a subsequent round of U.S.-Ukraine talks on March 25, after an initial meeting on March 23.

According to an undisclosed source cited by CBS News, Ukrainian officials were briefed on the outcomes of the U.S.-Russia talks before their public release.

The U.S. delegation was led by Andrew Peek, a senior director at the U.S. National Security Council, and Michael Anton, a senior State Department official, Reuters reported.

The Russian delegation included Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, and Sergey Beseda, an advisor to Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov.

The talks were the latest step in U.S. President Donald Trump's effort to broker a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

The U.S. and Ukraine initially backed a broader 30-day ceasefire during talks in Jeddah on March 11, which included halting ground operations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected Washington's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire during a call with Trump on March 18, demanding conditions that would weaken Ukraine's defense, such as suspending foreign military aid.

While Putin agreed to an immediate, partial ceasefire on energy infrastructure attacks, Russia continued its regular aerial assaults on Ukrainian cities and critical facilities.