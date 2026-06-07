Railway infrastructure reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones in occupied Luhansk, Donetsk oblasts

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Ukrainian drones struck energy and transport infrastructure in the occupied Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts overnight on June 6-7, independent Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

Railway infrastructure was targeted by strike drones near the village of Rodakove in Luhansk Oblast late on June 6, leaving an electric substation in flames, the outlet reported.

Near Chystiakove, Donetsk Oblast, a fire broke out at another railway infrastructure site, Exilenova Plus reported early on the night of June 7.

Strike drones also hit a thermal power plant in the city of Zuhres, Donetsk Oblast, early on June 7, ExilenovaPlus reported.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

The Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts make up the Donbas region that was first occupied by Russian forces in 2014.

Russia uses railways and key highways to supply its war. Ukraine has struck Russian military logistics as Moscow continues to press and launch deadly strikes on Ukrainian cities.

A map showing Russia's occupation of Ukraine's Donbas region as of March 2026. (The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Ukrainian drones carried out a series of successful attacks on the Russian-occupied Donetsk Airport, sabotaging Moscow's attempt to turn the site into a military base, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) reported June 4.

Russian forces converted the Donetsk Airport into a strategic launch pad for the cheap but deadly Shahed-type attack drones operated by Russia's elite Rubikon drone unit, which is based at the airport. Russia sends Shahed-type drones by the hundreds to terrorize Ukrainian cities in overnight attacks.

Meanwhile, drone operators from Ukraine's 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment have taken aerial control of part of Russia's land supply route to occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian military reported on June 6.

"This is just the beginning. More to come," the military said.