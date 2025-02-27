Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

News Feed, United States, United Kingdom, War, Ukraine, Donald Trump, Keir Starmer, Volodymyr Zelensky, Peacekeepers
Trump, Starmer meet as UK urges continued US support for Ukraine

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 27, 2025 10:20 PM 2 min read
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as they meet in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Feb. 27, as Starmer sought to convince Washington to maintain its role in Ukraine's security amid ongoing Russian aggression.

Starmer reiterated the need for a U.S. "backstop" for a proposed European peacekeeping force in Ukraine, arguing that American support would be necessary for ensuring a lasting peace.

Trump emphasized that a peace deal must be reached before any peacekeeping forces are deployed.

"I have confidence if we make a deal, it's going to hold," he said, adding that securing Ukraine's long-term stability after an agreement is reached would be "the easy part."

The idea of a multinational peacekeeping force has been floated as a potential security guarantee for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

The meeting took place ahead of President Volodymyr Zelensky's scheduled visit to Washington on Feb. 28, where he is set to sign a critical minerals agreement with the U.S.

The deal establishes a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of proceeds from the "future monetization" of state-owned mineral resources, including oil, gas, and logistics infrastructure.

Zelensky initially rejected the agreement over the absence of security guarantees but later said that discussions on guarantees would take place in future negotiations.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump referenced Zelensky's upcoming visit, emphasizing America's need for rare earth minerals. "President Zelensky is coming to see me on Friday morning," Trump said.

"And we're going to be signing really a very important agreement for both sides because it's really going to get us into that country, working there."

The past few weeks have seen a shift in U.S. policy, with the Trump administration taking a more confrontational stance toward Ukraine while intensifying diplomatic outreach to Russia in an effort to broker a swift agreement.

U.S. and Russian officials have resumed high-level bilateral talks, holding meetings in Riyadh on Feb. 18 and Istanbul on Feb. 27.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
