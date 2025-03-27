Trump serious about his Greenland ambitions, Putin says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is serious about its plans to acquire Greenland, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 27, claiming that the idea has "historical roots."

In January, U.S. President Donald Trump refused to rule out the possibility of using military force to seize control of Greenland, which he said Washington needs for "economic security." He said on March 26 that the U.S. will "go as far as we have to go" in the matter of the Arctic island, which was seen by Denmark's Defense Ministry as an escalation of rhetoric.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a NATO member state and traditional U.S. ally. The Arctic island houses both Danish and U.S. military bases and has vast reserves of mineral wealth.

"This may only at first glance surprise some. It is a big mistake to believe that this is some extravagant talks by the new U.S. administration," Putin said during the International Arctic Forum in Russia's Murmansk.

According to Putin, the U.S. considered the possibility of annexing Greenland back in the 19th century, but the U.S. Congress didn't back the idea.

Previously, Moscow said it is monitoring developments regarding Trump and Greenland due to Moscow's own "strategic interests" in the Arctic region.

Speaking at the forum, Putin said that Russia is in favor of equal cooperation in the Arctic, despite the fact that international cooperation in the region is "going through hard times."

"We are ready to work together not only with the Arctic states, but also with all those who, like us, share responsibility for a stable, sustainable future for the planet, and are able to make balanced decisions for decades to come," he added.

Trump's expansionist ambitions and disregard for state sovereignty carry alarming implications, particularly for Ukraine as it fights to restore its territorial integrity amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

Security analyst Alexander Khara, director of the Center for Defense Strategies in Kyiv, told the Associated Press (AP) earlier in January that Trump's posturing on Greenland bears echoes of Putin's comments about Crimea.

Russia illegally annexed and occupied Crimea, an autonomous Ukrainian republic, in 2014. The annexation was widely condemned by most U.N. member nations, including the U.S. Washington imposed sanctions on Russian officials involved in the occupation.