Trump says he discussed ending Ukraine war with Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 19 he had discussed efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine during a "very productive" phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the two leaders agreed to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea in October.

"I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal," Trump wrote.

Trump added that he plans to visit China early next year and host Xi in the United States "at an appropriate time."

China has played a crucial role in enabling Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, though it denies direct involvement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined Xi in Beijing on Sept. 3 for a large-scale military parade marking the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

Despite Xi's public calls for peace, Kyiv has accused Beijing of directly supporting Moscow's war effort and serving as a vital economic lifeline for Russia.

Ukraine has also repeatedly accused China of supplying Russia with dual-use goods and military technology, though Beijing denies the claims.

Trump has threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on China due to its imports of Russian oil. However, he has not imposed them so far.