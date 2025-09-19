KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Trump says he discussed ending Ukraine war with Xi

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Trump says he discussed ending Ukraine war with Xi
U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S, on Aug. 6, 2025. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 19 he had discussed efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine during a "very productive" phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the two leaders agreed to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea in October.

"I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal," Trump wrote.

Trump added that he plans to visit China early next year and host Xi in the United States "at an appropriate time."

China has played a crucial role in enabling Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, though it denies direct involvement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined Xi in Beijing on Sept. 3 for a large-scale military parade marking the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

Despite Xi's public calls for peace, Kyiv has accused Beijing of directly supporting Moscow's war effort and serving as a vital economic lifeline for Russia.

Ukraine has also repeatedly accused China of supplying Russia with dual-use goods and military technology, though Beijing denies the claims.

Trump has threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on China due to its imports of Russian oil. However, he has not imposed them so far.

Video thumbnail
WarUkraineChinaUnited StatesXi JinpingDonald Trump
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, September 19
Video
Ukraine can make Russia seek peace, commander says.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sits down with Kyrylo Veres, commander of the K-2 regiment, a Ukrainian unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces that has evolved from an infantry battalion into a drone-led, multi-role force on the front line.

 (Updated:  )
EU proposes banning Russian LNG in 19th sanctions package.

The EU's executive arm is proposing a complete import ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). Reuters previously reported that the ban should take effect in January 2027, a year earlier than the originally planned phase-out of Russian energy imports.

Show More

Editors' Picks