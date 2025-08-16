Become a member
News Feed

Trump says he and Putin ‘largely agreed’ on land swaps, security guarantees for Ukraine

2 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meet at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Following his high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Aug. 15 that the two leaders have "largely agreed on" territorial swaps and security guarantees for Ukraine.

"I think those are points that we negotiated, and those are points that we largely have agreed on," Trump said in an interview with Fox News after the meeting.

"I think we're pretty close to a deal," he said, adding: "Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they'll say no."

The nearly three-hour meeting concluded without an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, which Trump had sought ahead of the talks.

Ahead of the Alaska meeting, Trump has suggested that any peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would require both sides to "swap" land, a stance that has raised alarm in Kyiv and across European capitals. What is meant by "land swaps" was not specified.

A Ukrainian Presidential Office source earlier told the Kyiv Independent that Moscow's proposal would require Kyiv to withdraw from the Ukrainian-controlled parts of the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in exchange for a Russian pullback from parts of Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Zelensky has firmly rejected the possibility of handing additional Ukrainian territory over to Russian occupation as part of a peace deal, insisting on establishing a ceasefire as the first step in any negotiations.

Asked by Fox News what advice he would give to Zelensky following Alaska talks, Trump responded, "Gotta make a deal.

"Look, Russia is a very big power, and they (Ukraine) are not," Trump said.

Speaking at the press conference after meeting Putin, Trump said the talks were productive but the two leaders fell shot of agreeing on several points, including one significant one.

When asked by Fox News about the obstacle that prevented the two from reaching a deal, Trump refused to give any details.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has pledged to broker a swift peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow — efforts that quickly stalled as Russia repeatedly rejected a ceasefire and pushed maximalist demands during peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.

Publicly, Putin has demanded a ban on Ukraine's NATO membership and a full Ukrainian withdrawal from partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, among other conditions.

Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, followed by parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts in 2022 after holding sham referenda.

RussiaUkraineWarDonald TrumpVladimir PutinTrump & RussiaTrump & UkrainePeace TalksVolodymyr Zelensky
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

News Feed
Saturday, August 16
Saturday, August 16
 (Updated:  )
Trump, Putin conclude high-stakes summit on Ukraine in Alaska.

The two leaders began their meeting at the U.S. military Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage at around 11:30 a.m. local time. The event will mark their first face-to-face talks of Trump's second term and their first meeting in six years, as well as Putin's first visit to U.S. soil in a decade.

The Ukrainian voices left out of Trump-Putin meeting.

The Kyiv Independent visited the front-line city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast to hear from its residents what they think about the prospects of land swaps between Ukraine and Russia ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska.

