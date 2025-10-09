Trump meets with Stubb, vows to defend Finland in case of Russian attack

During a White House meeting on Oct. 9, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would “vigorously” defend Finland if Russia attacked it.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb discussed various topics with Trump, including NATO, regional security, and prospects for peace in ongoing conflicts.

“I would, yes, I would,” Trump replied when a Finnish reporter asked whether he would come to Finland’s defense in the event of a Russian attack.

“They’re a member of NATO, they’re great people, but I don’t think that’s going to happen... You have a very powerful military, one of the best. And certainly, we will be there to help.”

When asked exactly he would defend Finland, Trump said, “vigorously.”

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said he believed Russia-Ukraine peace efforts would be Trump’s next major diplomatic focus after the planned Israel-Gaza ceasefire in the coming days.

“Ukraine will be President Donald Trump’s next peace deal,” Stubb said, adding that “of course, this one needs to stick and I'm sure it will because the incentives are all there.”

The two leaders also announced a joint plan for the U.S. and Finland to build 11 icebreaker ships to strengthen national security in the Arctic, and to counter growing Chinese and Russian influence. Icebreakers are specialized vessels designed to navigate through ice-covered waters.

Under the memorandum, Finnish shipyards will construct four of the icebreakers, while seven additional ships will be built in the U.S. with Finnish assistance.

Finland, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, joined NATO in 2023 in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The country shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia and has strengthened its defense ties with Western allies since the war began.