Denmark tightens controls on oil tankers to counter Russia's 'shadow fleet'

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
The detained Eagle S tanker, which damaged undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, is off the coast of Porvoo, Finland, on Jan. 9, 2025. (Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Denmark is tightening controls on oil tankers passing through its waters amid European efforts to curb Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," the Danish government announced on Oct. 6.

The move follows intelligence reports cited by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 28 that Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers is being used to "launch and control" drones over European cities.

Copenhagen said the new measures will focus on older vessels, which are frequently used by the "shadow fleet" and pose environmental and safety risks due to poor maintenance.

The "shadow fleet" refers to tankers with opaque ownership structures that operate under flags of convenience to evade Western sanctions and oversight.

Danish Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke said a large number of aging, unsafe oil tankers sail through Danish territorial waters each year.

"They pose a particular risk to our marine environment," Heunicke said.

"That is why we are now tightening controls with very basic environmental rules so that we can take more effective and consistent action against tankers and the Russian shadow fleet."

Danish Industry and Trade Minister Morten Bodskov said the initiative is part of broader efforts to "put an end to the military machine of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

"We are using all tools," Bodskov said.

"We know from our safety checks at Skagen Red that many of these ships are old and worn out. That is why our authorities are intensifying controls to protect Denmark and Danish waters."

Article image

The Danish Maritime Administration, working with the Environmental Protection Agency, will increase environmental inspections to ensure compliance with international standards.

Data collected through these inspections could be shared with international partners to identify and sanction specific "shadow fleet" vessels, the government added.

The move comes amid heightened security concerns in Denmark following a wave of drone sightings that temporarily shut down multiple airports in recent days.

The airspace above Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark was closed overnight on Sept. 26 after police reported an unidentified drone, marking the third such disruption in less than a week.

German investigators are also reportedly probing possible links between unidentified drones spotted over northern Germany and a Russian "shadow fleet" vessel.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

