KI logo
Politics

Trump lifts extra 25% tariff on India after pledge to curb Russian oil imports

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Trump lifts extra 25% tariff on India after pledge to curb Russian oil imports
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump canceled an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods imposed over New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, with the decision taking effect on Feb. 7, according to an executive order published by the White House.

Along with China, India has emerged as one of the largest buyers of Russian crude since Western sanctions were imposed, providing a key revenue stream that helps finance Russia's war.

The move follows commitments by India to halt direct and indirect imports of Russian oil, express willingness to purchase U.S. energy products, and conclude a 10-year framework agreement with Washington on expanding defense cooperation, the document says.

The additional tariff was introduced last year alongside a separate 25% "reciprocal" tariff on Indian goods, as part of the Trump administration's strategy to pressure Moscow by targeting major buyers of Russian energy amid Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The U.S. said it would also lower its "reciprocal" tariffs on Indian goods to 18%.

India's Ministry of Commerce has not publicly confirmed the White House's claim that New Delhi agreed to halt imports of Russian oil.

Over the past year, Trump has repeatedly said that India committed to stopping purchases of Russian crude, but available data showed that the imports have continued.

New Delhi has maintained a neutral stance on the war, seeking to balance closer ties with the West while preserving its economic partnership with Moscow.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The cancellation of the punitive tariff marks the first concrete step in implementing a broader trade agreement announced by Washington and New Delhi earlier this week.

read also

Zelensky warns of ‘risk’ US, Russia could strike bilateral deals on Ukraine without Kyiv
“We clearly state that Ukraine will not support even potential agreements about us without us,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
United StatesIndiaRussiaRussian oilTariffs
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, February 7
Saturday, February 7
Show More

Editors' Picks