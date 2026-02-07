Trump lifts extra 25% tariff on India after pledge to curb Russian oil imports

U.S. President Donald Trump canceled an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods imposed over New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, with the decision taking effect on Feb. 7, according to an executive order published by the White House.

Along with China, India has emerged as one of the largest buyers of Russian crude since Western sanctions were imposed, providing a key revenue stream that helps finance Russia's war.

The move follows commitments by India to halt direct and indirect imports of Russian oil, express willingness to purchase U.S. energy products, and conclude a 10-year framework agreement with Washington on expanding defense cooperation, the document says.

The additional tariff was introduced last year alongside a separate 25% "reciprocal" tariff on Indian goods, as part of the Trump administration's strategy to pressure Moscow by targeting major buyers of Russian energy amid Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The U.S. said it would also lower its "reciprocal" tariffs on Indian goods to 18%.

India's Ministry of Commerce has not publicly confirmed the White House's claim that New Delhi agreed to halt imports of Russian oil.

Over the past year, Trump has repeatedly said that India committed to stopping purchases of Russian crude, but available data showed that the imports have continued.

New Delhi has maintained a neutral stance on the war, seeking to balance closer ties with the West while preserving its economic partnership with Moscow.

The cancellation of the punitive tariff marks the first concrete step in implementing a broader trade agreement announced by Washington and New Delhi earlier this week.