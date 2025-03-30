Trump fires nearly all staff at US peace institute, WP reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The White House dismissed nearly all staff at the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) headquarters in Washington, D.C. on March 29, the Washington Post (WP) reported.

The institute plays an active role in mediating conflicts and assisting with peace negotiations in war-torn countries, including Ukraine.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an agency created by U.S. President Donald Trump, terminated between 200 and 300 employees at the institute's headquarters, staff members told the WP on the condition of anonymity.

Most of the institute's overseas staff remain in place, the WP reports.

Trump has granted DOGE broad latitude to slash budgets and fire federal workers in the name of eliminating waste. Headed by billionaire Elon Musk, the world's richest man, DOGE has ordered mass firings and funding cuts despite ongoing legal challenges.

DOGE has previously targeted the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), U.S.-funded media outlets in Ukraine, and an initiative that tracked Russia's forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

The USIP has a staff of around 600 people worldwide. Employees told the WP that the sudden dismissals would have an immediate effect on conflict zones.

"We put mediators in place to help stitch these communities back together," one employee said.

"So it does have a dramatic effect on violence on the ground immediately by just pulling these assets out."

The terminations come as the Trump administration continues its efforts to negotiate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Recent talks in Saudia Arabia resulted in a partial ceasefire on energy infrastructure attacks and operations in the Black Sea, though Kyiv has already accused Moscow of resuming strikes against energy facilities.

Thus far, only Ukraine has agreed to a U.S. proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire on all hostilities. Russia continues to refuse.