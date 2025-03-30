The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Ukraine
Edit post

Trump fires nearly all staff at US peace institute, WP reports

by Abbey Fenbert March 30, 2025 7:27 AM 2 min read
The logo of the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., on March 18, 2025. (Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The White House dismissed nearly all staff at the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) headquarters in Washington, D.C. on March 29, the Washington Post (WP) reported.

The institute plays an active role in mediating conflicts and assisting with peace negotiations in war-torn countries, including Ukraine.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an agency created by U.S. President Donald Trump, terminated between 200 and 300 employees at the institute's headquarters, staff members told the WP on the condition of anonymity.

Most of the institute's overseas staff remain in place, the WP reports.

Trump has granted DOGE broad latitude to slash budgets and fire federal workers in the name of eliminating waste. Headed by billionaire Elon Musk, the world's richest man, DOGE has ordered mass firings and funding cuts despite ongoing legal challenges.

DOGE has previously targeted the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), U.S.-funded media outlets in Ukraine, and an initiative that tracked Russia's forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

The USIP has a staff of around 600 people worldwide. Employees told the WP that the sudden dismissals would have an immediate effect on conflict zones.

"We put mediators in place to help stitch these communities back together," one employee said.

"So it does have a dramatic effect on violence on the ground immediately by just pulling these assets out."

The terminations come as the Trump administration continues its efforts to negotiate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Recent talks in Saudia Arabia resulted in a partial ceasefire on energy infrastructure attacks and operations in the Black Sea, though Kyiv has already accused Moscow of resuming strikes against energy facilities.

Thus far, only Ukraine has agreed to a U.S. proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire on all hostilities. Russia continues to refuse.  

‘You can’t trust Russians’ — Europe’s Ukraine peacekeeping plans face one obvious hurdle
Strong statements made after a summit of European leaders in Paris on March 27 demonstrated two things — France and the U.K. are determined to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but the plans are currently hostage to the whims of the Kremlin. “You cannot trust the Russians any further than you
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.