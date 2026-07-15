Total blackout in Kerch, Crimea after Ukrainian drone attack

The city of Kerch in occupied Crimea was plunged into darkness overnight after Ukrainian drone strikes caused a total blackout, Russian authorities have said.

"Unfortunately, as a result of an enemy (drone) attack, Kerch is completely without power," Ivan Koshel, the Kremlin-installed head of the occupied city, said on social media.

"Life-support facilities are operating thanks to backup power sources. All municipal services are involved in emergency repair and restoration work."

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed 93 Ukrainian drones had been downed overnight.

The strikes are part of Ukraine's ongoing effort to isolate occupied Crimea by disrupting the military and commercial infrastructure that sustains the peninsula.

In the latest development, Ukraine launched a new phase of its maritime drone campaign in the Black Sea overnight on July 20, striking 20 Russian vessels, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, said on July 15.

The latest follows a series of now daily reports by Brovdi detailing strikes on Russian shipping in the Sea of Azov.

"Crimea has essentially turned into a military base for the Russians, allowing them to continue occupying the south of our country and transfer forces to the east," Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on July 1.

"Therefore, from both a military and logistical perspective, it is an important target for us."

Crimean energy company Krymenergo — which was unlawfully taken over when Russia illegally annexed the peninsula in 2014 — confirmed the outages and also reported wider disruption.

"Power supply restrictions are in effect in Crimea," it said in a post on social media.

"Power outages will be implemented promptly, depending on the situation in the power districts. In the current situation, it is not possible to inform the public about power supply times."