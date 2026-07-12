Ukraine says it eliminated 14 more Russian shadow fleet vessels overnight

Ukraine says it destroyed 14 more Russian vessels overnight on July 12th as Kyiv continues to eliminate Russia’s shadow fleet in a bid to choke funding for Moscow’s war machine.



Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces said that his team had destroyed 10 tankers and four ferries, bringing the total number of destroyed Russian shadow fleet vessels to 90 units this week alone.



He noted that a Russian tanker, tugboat, cargo ship, or other vessels in the Azov Sea was hit every 112 minutes during the week.

0:00 / 1× Footage of the operation by Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces in the Azov Sea on July 12, 2026. (Robert "Madyar" Brovdi / Telegram)



The day before, Brovdi noted that traffic through the Kerch Strait had stopped after Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit 21 tankers, four tugboats, two dry cargo vessels, and one specialized vessel.



The General Staff previously said the tankers are used "to transport oil and petroleum products while circumventing international sanctions, providing funds to finance the armed aggression against Ukraine."



The military added that the tugboats, dry cargo vessels, and the specialized vessel support Russia's military logistics, cargo transportation, and port infrastructure.