The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, United States, Russia, Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump, Peace Talks
Edit post

Witkoff says '5 territories' key to proposed Russia-Ukraine deal after meeting Putin

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 15, 2025 10:53 AM 2 min read
Steve Witkoff, US special envoy to the Middle East, during an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, Feb. 3, 2025. (Chris Kleponis / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on April 14 that his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were "compelling" and centered around a possible peace deal based on the status of "five territories."

Witkoff, who met with Putin in St. Petersburg on April 11, described the meeting as productive, claiming the Russian president expressed a desire for "a permanent peace," though it "took a while for us to get to" that point.

"This peace deal is about these so-called five territories," Witkoff said in comments for Fox News. "But there's so much more to it. I think we might be on the verge of something that would be very important for the world at large."

Though Witkoff did not name the territories directly, he appeared to refer to Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, and the partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. Moscow declared the annexation of the latter four regions in 2022.

The envoy also hinted at a broader strategic ambition tied to business incentives. "I see a possibility to reshape the Russian-United States relationship through some very compelling commercial opportunities," Witkoff said. "That gives real stability to the region too."

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Some U.S. officials have raised alarms over the direction of the Trump administration's diplomacy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg are urging President Donald Trump to resist territorial concessions to Moscow.

According to Reuters, Witkoff told Trump that recognizing Russian control over the four partially occupied regions would be the quickest way to secure a ceasefire. This approach mirrors Kremlin demands and has sparked concern among Kyiv's allies.

Despite ceasefire efforts, Russia continues to reject the full 30-day ceasefire proposal backed by the United States and supported by Ukraine. A partial truce covering energy infrastructure has repeatedly been violated by Russian forces.

Witkoff, who has visited Russia several times this year and serves as Trump's top negotiator, has drawn criticism for adopting Kremlin talking points, particularly regarding the nature of Russia's occupation and the prospects of trading territory for peace.

Since returning to office in January, the Trump administration has resumed direct talks with the Kremlin and signaled a diminished commitment to Ukraine's defense, even as Russia intensifies attacks on civilian areas.

Zelensky’s ‘always looking to purchase missiles’ — Trump dismisses Ukraine’s request to buy Patriots
“You don’t start a war against someone 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.