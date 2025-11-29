'Time to update' Ukraine's defense documents, Zelensky says after meeting top military, intelligence officials

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov on Nov. 29 and ordered a revision of Ukraine's core defense documents.

The move comes as Russia intensifies offensive operations in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, while Kyiv prepares for crucial negotiations with the U.S. on ending Russia's war.

"It is time to update the fundamental defense documents of Ukraine," Zelensky said. "The course of military operations has demonstrated what should become the new priorities."

The Ukrainian president said Shmyhal presented several key points that underscored the need to update the country's defense plan. The defense minister will prepare detailed proposals and submit them to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval.

Zelensky said the government and Defense Ministry must fully fund drone purchases, a priority as Ukraine leans heavily on unmanned systems to offset Russia's advantages in manpower and firepower.

The president also held a separate meeting with the military intelligence chief ahead of planned negotiations with the U.S. on ending Russia's war.

Budanov, part of a delegation led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, is expected to meet senior U.S. officials in the coming days.

Zelensky said Budanov briefed him on the security and political landscape surrounding Ukraine and outlined several points critical to the upcoming talks.

He also met with Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Nov. 29.

The meetings also come as Kyiv navigates a leadership transition following the resignation of former Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak.

Yermak stepped down after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau searched his property on Nov. 28 as part of a major probe into embezzlement at state nuclear operator Energoatom.

Lawmakers expect Zelensky to name a new chief of staff soon.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a lawmaker from the opposition Holos party, told the Kyiv Independent that four candidates are under discussion: Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Fedorov, Budanov, and Shmyhal.

He said Shmyhal appears to be the strongest contender.