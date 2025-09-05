KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Europe sends team to Washington to work on Russia sanctions, EU Council chief says

1 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Europe sends team to Washington to work on Russia sanctions, EU Council chief says
President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and European Council President Antonio Costa in Uzhhorod on Sept. 5, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova / AFP)

A European delegation will travel to Washington to work together on a new sanctions package against Russia, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Sept. 5.

"We are working with the U.S. and other partners to intensify our pressure through additional sanctions, both direct and secondary sanctions," Costa said at a press conference in Uzhhorod.

"Our European team is heading to Washington to work with our American friends."

The announcement follows a Sept. 4 phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelensky, and European leaders after the "Coalition of the Willing" summit in Paris, where officials pressed Washington to match Europe's sanctions effort.

Despite repeated threats, U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to impose sanctions on Russia for refusing to end the war.

The Trump administration only levied a 25% tariff on all Indian imports on Aug. 1, followed by another on Aug. 6 targeting India's continued purchases of Russian oil.

An Aug. 8 deadline Trump set for Russia to agree to a ceasefire passed without consequences.

EU member states agreed on their 18th sanctions package against Russia in July and are preparing a 19th for September.

Brussels has vowed to escalate economic pressure as Moscow rejects a ceasefire and intensifies strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Ukrainian drones strike Russia’s largest Rosneft refinery in Ryazan, oil depot in occupied Luhansk, Kyiv confirms
“Gasoline (in Russia) is becoming scarce, while gas and oil are quickly running out,” Ukraine’s top drone warfare commander, Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, wrote.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Article image
EuropeUkraineEU sanctionsSanctions against RussiaUS sanctionsWarUnited StatesAntonio CostaEuropean allies
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, September 5
Friday, September 5
Show More

Editors' Picks