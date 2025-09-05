Europe sends team to Washington to work on Russia sanctions, EU Council chief says

A European delegation will travel to Washington to work together on a new sanctions package against Russia, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Sept. 5.

"We are working with the U.S. and other partners to intensify our pressure through additional sanctions, both direct and secondary sanctions," Costa said at a press conference in Uzhhorod.

"Our European team is heading to Washington to work with our American friends."

The announcement follows a Sept. 4 phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelensky, and European leaders after the "Coalition of the Willing" summit in Paris, where officials pressed Washington to match Europe's sanctions effort.

Despite repeated threats, U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to impose sanctions on Russia for refusing to end the war.

The Trump administration only levied a 25% tariff on all Indian imports on Aug. 1, followed by another on Aug. 6 targeting India's continued purchases of Russian oil.

An Aug. 8 deadline Trump set for Russia to agree to a ceasefire passed without consequences.

EU member states agreed on their 18th sanctions package against Russia in July and are preparing a 19th for September.

Brussels has vowed to escalate economic pressure as Moscow rejects a ceasefire and intensifies strikes on Ukrainian cities.