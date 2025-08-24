'The people of Ukraine have an unbreakable spirit' — Trump, world leaders mark Independence Day with messages of support to Kyiv

U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders from around the world sent messages of support to Ukraine on Aug. 24, the nation's Independence Day.

This year's holiday marks Ukraine's fourth Independence Day since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

"The people of Ukraine have an unbreakable spirit, and your country's courage inspires many," Trump said in a letter of support posted to social media by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"As you mark this important day, know the United States respects your fight, honors your sacrifices, and believes in your future as an independent nation."

Trump's words of support arrive amid the White House's latest push to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Trump met with Russian President Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15, after which he said the two leaders "largely agreed" on territorial swaps and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Trump then held talks on security guarantees with Zelensky and European leaders in Washington on Aug. 18.

In his Independence Day letter, Trump reiterated his support for a peace deal that "safeguards Ukraine's sovereignty."

"Now is the moment to bring an end to the senseless killing. The United States supports a negotiated settlement that leads to a durable, lasting peace that ends the bloodshed and safeguards Ukraine's sovereignty and dignity," he said.

Despite the flurry of high-level meetings in recent days — and the seismic shift in U.S. foreign policy represented by Putin's red-carpet welcome in Alaska — there has been no marked progress towards peace in Ukraine.

Russia continues to refuse a ceasefire and has been reluctant to set up a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there were no plans for such a meeting, doubling down on Moscow's refusal to accept Zelensky's legitimacy as president.

In his Independence Day address, Zelensky said Ukraine would not be "forced into a compromise" with Russia but would fight for "a just peace."

Zelensky also published Independence Day messages of support from other leaders around the world, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg also visited Kyiv on Aug. 24 to celebrate Independence Day and discuss options for postwar security guarantees.