'Ukraine will never be forced into compromise. We need a just peace' — Zelensky's Independence Day address

Editor's note: This is the transcript of President Volodymyr Zelensky's address released by the President's Office on Aug. 24, 2025, Ukraine's 34rd Independence Day.

"Dear Ukrainians! Dear people!

Today is Ukraine’s Independence Day.

I am here now, in the heart of Kyiv, on Independence Square. And it is here that one can truly feel what independence means, why it is so important to us, and why Maidan is far more than just the main square of the country. It is a symbol — a symbol of independence, its guardian. It is a place where history is always being made, where the energy and strength of our people are born in times when independence is under threat.

And now, in a full-scale war for independence, it is here, on Maidan, that one can find such important symbols. Symbols of how we fight, what we fight for, and how we are overcoming this war.

These symbols are all around us. In this Independence Monument. Inside, it has a reinforced concrete frame and can literally withstand a hurricane. In the same way, our Ukraine has withstood the great calamity that Russia brought to our land. In this "Zero Kilometer" point. It is the starting point where distances to Ukrainian cities are written: to our Donetsk, our Luhansk, our Crimea. Today, these markers have a completely different meaning. They are no longer just about kilometers. They remind us that all of this is Ukraine. And there are our people, and no distance between us can change that, and no temporary occupation can change that. One day, the distance between Ukrainians will disappear, and we will be together again as one family, as one country. It is only a matter of time. And Ukraine believes it can achieve this — achieve peace, peace across all its land. Ukraine is capable of it.

Because Ukraine has character — a stone-like endurance, a gaze that does not waver, and hands burned by fire and time but strong. Hands that hold the shield and protect what is theirs—their land, their culture, their millennia-old history, whose proof is the founders of Kyiv. And we protect our future, for which our heroes gave their lives.

Names that we will never forget or betray. Names that defended independence. And it is here, on Maidan, that Ukrainians often bid farewell to heroes on the shield. Anyone who has attended such a farewell, and anyone who has lost someone in this war, has their own personal account with Russia forever and has promised themselves never to forget their heroes.

The embodiment of such a vow is this field of public memory. A field of great strength, because in every small flag there is someone’s great story, act, and choice — a choice in favor of Ukraine. In favor of the future. In favor of freedom in peace and peace in freedom. This philosophy is reflected in our culture through the image of Cossack Mamai, who gained freedom and can therefore put down his weapon and take up the kobza. Still keeping the saber close, just in case, but returning to a peaceful, civilian life. This is what we all aspire to. And we know: No one will give this to us — it can only be won.

This is exactly what we have been doing for 1,278 days of this war, the war for independence. For every one of these days, I want to thank you, Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainian volunteers, medics, rescuers, teachers, our youth, our parents. Every Ukrainian man and woman. Thank you all. For what we have already gone through. And for Ukraine, we are building together. For the Ukraine that already exists now. The Ukraine that came of age on February 24. Took its fate into its own hands, took up arms. It had no time to hesitate and no right to fear. And it truly stopped the second army of the world. And we will talk about this. We will, because it destroys the myth of the invincible Russian army.

We have proven it. We continue to prove it now. Each in their place. Everyone who carries independence within themselves. Who defends our right to be Ukrainians — through their work, their deeds, their achievements. Today, independence is being forged on the battlefield, independence closes the sky every night, it saves lives in hospitals, it puts out fires, and it teaches. Independence does not sleep, working around the clock at defense enterprises, because it is so important that our soldiers have everything, that independence has everything to defend itself. Independence is at the wheel, on the way to those in need. Independence fights in the ring, on world stages, and arenas where Ukrainians perform. It is on the pages of books, in the words of poems written by Ukrainians.

When we hear from the enemy every day: "There is no such state, no such nation," and when we prove the opposite every day. We prove that Ukrainians exist and Ukrainians will remain on this land, on this square, where in a hundred years our next generations will stand. And in a hundred years, they will celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day here.

It will be so. It will be so, because Ukraine today is different. Ukraine is stronger and respects itself. And Ukraine does not wait for "gestures of goodwill," it has its own will to implement what is necessary for us. And when Russia wants to take Sumy Oblast, then the Armed Forces appear in the Kursk region. When the enemy strikes our energy infrastructure, trying to leave us without light and heat, then its refineries burn. And no one can forbid us such strikes, because they deliver justice. Just as when Russia attacks us every day, our peaceful cities, our hospitals, our schools, killing our civilians, our children, it receives "Spider Web" in response. And that is justice. That is Ukraine striking back when its calls for peace are ignored. How many times have we proposed a ceasefire? How many times have we said, "We want peace, we seek peace." But a decent and comprehensive peace, and therefore, we rely on the strength of the whole world.

This is Ukraine now. And this Ukraine will never again in history be forced into the shame that the "Russians" call a "compromise." We need a just peace. What our future will be is up to us alone. And the world knows it. And the world respects it, respects Ukraine, and accepts Ukraine as an equal.

Ukraine can truly gather and unite the world’s leaders in a single day. Ukraine, with which America and the whole world want to jointly produce drones. Ukraine, which restored unity between Europe and the US and is now the foundation of this alliance. Ukraine, which stands firm and can defend itself. Therefore, Ukraine is heard, Ukraine is counted, Ukraine is listened to. Its place is at the table; it is not told, "Wait outside." It is told, "The decision is yours alone."

This is the Ukraine I had the honor to represent in the United States a week ago. Today, both the US and Europe agree: Ukraine has not yet won, but it certainly will not lose. Ukraine has won its independence. Ukraine is not a victim; it is a fighter. Ukraine does not ask; it offers. Alliance and partnership. The best army in Europe. Advanced defense technologies. Experience of resilience. We say: "We need (to be accepted into) the EU." Yes. But we are needed by it no less. And everyone acknowledges this. And so Ukraine is recognized — not as a poor relative, but as a strong ally.

This is what the coalition of the willing is about. This is what Washington was about — how to ensure a sustainable, reliable, lasting peace. Ukraine will achieve it because it will receive security guarantees so strong that no one in the world will ever again even think of attacking Ukraine.

This is not only our goal; it is exactly what we want to pass on to our children and grandchildren: a strong Ukraine, an equal Ukraine, a European Ukraine, an independent Ukraine.

To break the closed cycles of history, in which each generation lacked something to preserve independence, and each new generation entered a new stage, again forced to take up arms, again having to defend itself and regain freedom. We must not pass this burden onto our descendants. We are building a Ukraine strong enough to live in safety and peace. So that on this square, on the Maidan of our Independence, under our flags, on our land, our children and grandchildren will celebrate Independence Day. In peace. In calm. With confidence in the future. With respect and gratitude to all who defended Ukraine in this war, the war for independence. Who endured, who were able, who triumphed. This is the purpose worth living for. This is why we stand.

Happy holiday to you, great people of a great country! Happy Independence Day!

Glory to Ukraine!"