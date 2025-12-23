Switzerland extradites Ukrainian over Russian-backed sabotage plot

Switzerland has extradited a Ukrainian national to Germany in connection with an alleged Russian-orchestrated sabotage plot, the German newspaper Die Welt reported on Dec. 23.

Die Welt cited Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office.

The West has accused Russian intelligence services of a number of sabotage attacks across Europe as Moscow hopes to destabilize countries supporting Ukraine.

The suspect was arrested in Switzerland in May. Two other participants of the alleged plot were arrested in Germany the same month.

The suspects are accused of plotting aggravated arson and bombing attacks on behalf of Russian authorities.

The investigators said that the suspects had already begun preparations by sending test parcels with GPS trackers to Ukrainian addresses.

In November Polish authorities also charged three Ukrainian nationals with aiding a Russian-backed sabotage operation targeting Polish railways.