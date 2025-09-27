KI logo
News Feed

Investigation finds Russian surveillance, sabotage ship near European undersea cables, FT reports

3 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Investigation finds Russian surveillance, sabotage ship near European undersea cables, FT reports
A Russian Navy ship is pictured through binoculars as it passes near the German Navy Frigate Sachsen on June 6, 2022, in the Baltic Sea. (Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images)

Satellite data has uncovered a Russian surveillance and sabotage ship near crucial underwater cables in Europe's seas, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Sept. 26.

"Russian military thinking places great emphasis on hitting early, hard, and where it hurts to prevent escalation to a full-scale war. It has invested a lot of time, money, and effort in mapping the critical national infrastructure of their enemies to attack covertly or overtly," the U.K.'s former naval attache to Russia, Captain David Fields, told FT.

The data collected by the ship and others alike are a part of Russia's highly secretive Directorate of Deep-Sea Research (GUGI). Precise maps of Europe's crucial energy and communications networks would be an advantage for Moscow if it ever decides to wage a war against the continent, FT reported.

Russia's Yantar vessel is intensifying its work following a period of lower activity as its capacity to observe was held back by the Kremlin amid the onset of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow has intensified violations of the EU's and NATO's airspace in recent weeks. Moscow violated Polish airspace on Sept. 10, prompting Warsaw to shoot down Russian drones over its territory in a first for any NATO member in over three years of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. On Sept. 19, three Russian jets violated Estonian airspace.

Yantar was found in satellite footage of the Irish Sea between the U.K. and Ireland in November when the sabotage ship was trying to conceal itself in an alleged mission that lasted several months off the U.K.'s coast.

The vessel was also located over the underwater cables between Norway's mainland and the Svalbard archipelago, FT reported.

The Yantar can alter the frequency pulses passing through communication cables, causing disruptions, unnamed Western naval officials said, adding that the vessel is likely pinning where a disturbance would cause maximum harm.

The ship is able to intercept military communications, internet cables, and plant explosives that can be set off in the future, according to FT.

"So if tensions were to dangerously accelerate, Russia could turn the lights out and turn off our energy and communications systems, undermining political will and social cohesion, thereby hoping to prevent escalation to an actual war," Fields said.

Three people were arrested by British police on suspicion of espionage for Russia, the Guardian reported on Sept. 18, citing the Metropolitan police.

"Through our recent national security casework, we’re seeing an increasing number of who we would describe as 'proxies' being recruited by foreign intelligence services," Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the London police's Counter Terrorism Command, said.

Analysis: Russian disinformation sets the stage for Transnistria provocations ahead of Moldova’s elections
Editor’s note: This article was published as part of the Fighting Against Conspiracy and Trolls (FACT) project, an independent, non-partisan hub launched in mid-2025 under the umbrella of the EU Digital Media Observatory (EDMO). Click here to follow the latest stories from our hub on disinformation. Russia and its proxies have launched a disinformation campaign claiming that Moldova, together with Romania and Ukraine, plans a military operation against Transnistria, a Kremlin-occupied region in
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLinda Hourani
Article image
RussiaSabotageEuropeNATOShipsRussian Intelligence
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, September 27
Saturday, September 27
 (Updated:  )
Hungarian drones breach Ukraine's airspace, Zelensky says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces recorded drone incursions over border areas and that preliminary assessments suggest the unmanned aircraft were "conducting reconnaissance on the industrial potential of Ukraine's border areas."

Show More

Editors' Picks