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Swedish king Carl Gustaf visits Ukraine, meets Zelensky

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by Oleg Sukhov
Swedish king Carl Gustaf visits Ukraine, meets Zelensky
Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia attend the 50th anniversary of his accession to the throne on Sept. 15, 2023 (Wikimedia).

Carl XVI Gustaf, king of Sweden, and Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard arrived in the Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 17.

Carl Gustaf met President Volodymyr Zelensky, and they laid flowers at the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

This is the Swedish king's first visit to Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion.

On March 12, Swedish authorities boarded a tanker in the country's territorial waters suspected of belonging to Russia's so-called shadow fleet.

This marked the second such move by Sweden recently, a sign that European countries are stepping up countermeasures against possible Russian hybrid activities in the Baltic Sea.

In February Sweden also announced a 12.9 billion crown ($1.42 billion) military aid package for Ukraine focused on bolstering air defenses.

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Sweden to send cutting-edge air defense system to Ukraine as part of new $1.42 billion aid package
The package also includes procurement of ammunition and “expansion of cooperation... on long-range drones.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
SwedenEuropean alliesEuropean UnionAid for Ukraine
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Oleg Sukhov

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Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

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