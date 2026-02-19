KI logo
Sweden to send cutting-edge air defense system to Ukraine as part of new $1.42 billion aid package

by Chris York
Sweden to send cutting-edge air defense system to Ukraine as part of new $1.42 billion aid package
The Tridon air defense system developed by BAE Systems Bofors (BAE Systems)

Sweden has announced a 12.9 billion crown ($1.42 billion) military aid package for Ukraine focused on bolstering air defenses, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Feb. 19.

"The single largest item in the support package is Sweden’s initiative to support Ukraine with advanced short-range air defence capability," it said.

"This air defence capability is designed modularly with gun and missile systems, interceptors, electronic warfare systems, active and passive sensors, and command and control systems."

Although the name of the system wasn't included in the press release, recent statements from Sweden have mentioned the Tridon air defense systems developed by BAE Systems Bofors.

The Tridon is a self-propelled and remotely controlled 40 mm anti-aircraft artillery gun, which its manufacturer says can combat "drones and cruise missiles, to aircraft and armoured vehicles."

It first entered service in 2022.

A shortage of air defense missiles has left some Ukrainian air defense systems empty at times amid the threat of further Russian attacks, Yurii Ihnat, head of the Air Force's communications department, said in an interview with RBC Ukraine published on Feb. 2.

With the onset of winter, Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in an effort to plunge the country into a nationwide blackout.

The package also includes procurement of ammunition, including long-range artillery shells, various types of 40 mm air defence ammunition, and 12 cm grenade launcher ammunition, as well as "an expansion of a cooperation project with Ukraine on long-range drones."

Chris York

News Operations Editor

Chris York is news operations editor at the Kyiv Independent.

