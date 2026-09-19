Suspected drone activity halts flights at Luxembourg airport

Flights in and out of Luxembourg's Findel Airport were temporarily suspended on Sept. 18 following suspected drone activity in the area.

According to the Luxembourg airport, flight operations were halted as a precautionary safety measure after unauthorized, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) were detected around and over the airport. An incoming flight from London was diverted to Liege, Belgium, due to the closure, with the pilot announcing to passengers that drones were still flying over the airport, a passenger told the Luxembourg Times.

Flight service resumed in the early hours of Sept 19. Authorities have yet to identify the origin of the drones.

The incident comes as various European leaders warned of growing hybrid warfare threats from Russia. On Sept. 17, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that intelligence assessments indicated Russia could stage drone attacks against countries supporting Ukraine in the coming months. French, Lithuanian, and Finnish officials all reaffirmed Tusk's warnings.

On Sept. 1, the German government officially accused a Russian intelligence service of attempting to carry out a drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August. This marked the first time Berlin has directly blamed Moscow for the incident in which explosive-laden drones were found at the airport, appearing to target a Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane used to transport military equipment.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Luxembourg has given 340 million euros ($390 million) in aid to Ukraine, despite being one of the smallest countries in Europe with a population of 689,345 in 2026.



Luxembourg City is also one of the official capitals of the EU, and the site of the Union's Court of Justice and Investment Bank.

read also European countries bolster defenses as officials warn of growing Russian hybrid threat









