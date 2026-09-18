Russian attack on Sumy kills 2, injures 7 as guided aerial bombs hit apartment building

A Russian guided aerial bomb struck a high-rise residential building in Sumy late on Sept. 18, killing two people and injuring seven others, regional authorities reported.

A 13-year-old girl was among those injured, Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. Three of the injured are in serious condition and are receiving medical treatment.

The attack struck the residential building directly between its third and fourth floors, President Volodymyr Zelensky said later that evening.

Four people, including a child, have been rescued from under the rubble, according to Zelensky. He said more people could still be trapped as emergency workers continued search-and-rescue operations and worked to extinguish fires.

Russian guided aerial bombs struck an apartment building in Sumy late on Sept. 18. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)

Earlier, Hryhorov reported that Russian forces had attacked Sumy and its outskirts with guided aerial bombs, with one striking a multi-story residential building.

Zelensky also said Russia had struck a medical clinic in Pavlohrad and logistics infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast on the evening of Sept. 18.

Responding to the attacks, Zelensky reiterated his call for increased pressure on Moscow and urged the United States to enact legislation tightening sanctions against Russia.

The Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Sept. 16 after previously clearing the Senate and has been sent to President Donald Trump for his signature. The legislation would expand sanctions targeting Russia and give the president authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian energy.

"Right now, America has a chance to send the aggressor the right signal that there will be just pressure and that the war must end," Zelensky said.