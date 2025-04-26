Skip to content
Main Sections
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right

Russia attacked Chornobyl Nuclear Plant in February, damaging confinement. Can it be fully restored?

by Kateryna Hodunova April 26, 2025 2:40 PM 4 min read
A photograph shows the New Safe Confinement at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant which cover the number 4 reactor unit in Ukraine on May 29, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Dimitar Diloff/AFP via Getty Images)
Chornobyl, Ukraine, Drone attack, War, Russia, Nuclear blackmail
by Kateryna Hodunova April 26, 2025 2:40 PM 4 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The confinement over the fourth nuclear reactor at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant has not been functioning properly as a protective shield for almost three months.

On Feb. 14, on the day of the Munich Security Conference, a Russian drone hit the structure over the nuclear facility, creating a 15-meter hole and jeopardizing atomic safety in Europe. The drone exploded upon impact with the confinement and caused a fire that took about three weeks to extinguish.

"We are at war. Any facility can be attacked, but it was the pinnacle of cynicism and irresponsibility on the part of the Russians," Svitlana Hrynchuk, Ukraine's environmental protection and natural resources minister, told the Kyiv Independent.

The restoration of the facility, which cost nearly $2.3 billion to build, could take months, if not years.

In the meantime, the risk remains, as radioactive substances, including ultra-radioactive graphite, are still confined under the now-damaged structure.

Plokhy argues in Chornobyl occupation book that Russia’s nuclear blackmail is ‘warning for the future’
The specter of nuclear war cast a long shadow over the 20th century, serving as a reminder of humanity’s capacity for self-destruction. Now, as the world seems to shrug off Russia’s nuclear saber-rattling against Ukraine — and by extension, all of humanity — a haunting question calls for an answer: Have
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan

How bad is the damage?

The Shahed-type drone was flying too low, at an altitude of 85 meters, so air defenses could not shoot it down, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in response to the attack that damaged the Chornobyl confinement.

The drone's hit damaged the confinement's outer shell and inner lining, which protected the structure from moisture and rust.

Hrynchuk said it was fortunate that the drone damaged the outer part of the structure rather than directly the part of the layer over the reactor, which helped avoid a disaster. Since the attack, experts have not recorded a rise in radiation at the facility.

"At the same time, due to the impact and destruction, a part of the functions for which this facility was built were lost," she said. "The facility was partially depressurized."

Emergency personnel watch as people inspect the damage to the radiation containment shield of Reactor 4 at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant following a Russian drone strike in Chornobyl, Ukraine, on Feb. 14, 2025. A drone armed with a warhead hit the protective outer shell of the nuclear plant but did not breach the plant's inner containment shell. (Andrew Kravchenko / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Although the initial fire was extinguished quickly, the smoldering of the waterproof membrane inside the structure lasted another three weeks. To extinguish the smoldering, firefighters had to break through holes in the outer layer of the structure and spray water inside.

According to Hrynchuk, emergency workers had to make about 200 such holes, and the total area of the fire was about 50 square meters.

The structure was designed to be waterproof. This was supposed to help ensure that the shield over the reactor would last 100 years. Because of the Russian attack, it lasted only six.

Chornobyl nuclear disaster
The Chornobyl nuclear accident occurred on April 26, 1986, at around 1 a.m. when one of the plant’s nuclear reactors exploded during a planned test. The explosion forever marred the surrounding environment and contaminated a 150,000-square-kilometer swath of land in the nexus between Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentHaley Zehrung

Is there a chance to restore the facility?

One of the main functions of the confinement was to protect the world outside from radiation and reactor inside from the weather, not from drones with high-explosive warheads.

Ukraine now needs to restore the shield.

"Our goal is to renew it 100%," Hrynchuk said. "We must restore the facility's hermeticity, all its functions."

According to the minister, Ukraine, together with foreign experts, should complete an assessment of the damage after the attack in May, and in June, a short-term plan for the restoration of the facility should be ready. The reconstruction plan will also be presented in June at a conference organized by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The first goal is to close the hole in the shield to protect everything underneath from precipitation and environmental calamities. After that, the most challenging stage — restoring full functionality of the confinement.

It is too early to say exactly when the work on the structure will be completed and how much it will cost, Hrynchuk said.

"For the international community and, of course, for Ukraine, it is a priority (to restore the confinement)," the minister said.

"The facility is quite complex and considered a high-level risk one. So, all experts who can contribute to making this work as fast and high-quality as possible are involved."

Kateryna Hodunova
Kateryna Hodunova
News Editor
Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.Read more

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.