Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 4

by Dmytro Basmat April 24, 2024 2:27 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 242 times in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, injuring four people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on April 23.

The communities of Mykolaiv, Khotin, Yunakivka, Novoslobidske, Hlukhiv, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne were targeted.

In the communities of Seredyna-Buda and Bilopillia, two people were injured as a result of separate Russian shelling occurrences. While in the village of Shalyhyne, two people received injuries as a result of a rocket attack.

No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rocket, and drone attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto four of the communities.

The village of Shalyhyne, with a pre-war population of about 2,200 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 38 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Authorities have been working to increase evacuation efforts in the region.

On April 22, two civilians were injured, and a house was damaged when Russia shelled the village of Striletska Pushkarka in Sumy Oblast.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Ukraine war latest: Russian forces use chemical weapons to storm Ocheretyne
Key developments on April 23: * Military: Russian forces using chemical weapons to storm Ocheretyne, situation ‘difficult’ * Reuters: US preparing $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine * Media: Greece preparing to give Ukraine at least 1 Patriot system, possibly 2 * Ukraine suspends consu…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Dmytro Basmat
11:32 PM

Trump praises House speaker after vote on Ukraine aid.

Former U.S. President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump voiced support for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who allowed a vote on military aid for Ukraine after months of delays, the Guardian reported on April 23.
5:35 PM

Latvian schools to stop teaching Russian as foreign language.

Children in Latvia will no longer learn Russian as a foreign language in schools from 2026, but instead will be required to learn a language of the European Union or the European Economic Area, Latvia's Education Ministry announced on April 23.
