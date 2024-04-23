Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 242 times in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, injuring four people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on April 23.

The communities of Mykolaiv, Khotin, Yunakivka, Novoslobidske, Hlukhiv, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne were targeted.

In the communities of Seredyna-Buda and Bilopillia, two people were injured as a result of separate Russian shelling occurrences. While in the village of Shalyhyne, two people received injuries as a result of a rocket attack.

No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rocket, and drone attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto four of the communities.

The village of Shalyhyne, with a pre-war population of about 2,200 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 38 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Authorities have been working to increase evacuation efforts in the region.

On April 22, two civilians were injured, and a house was damaged when Russia shelled the village of Striletska Pushkarka in Sumy Oblast.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.