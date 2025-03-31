Starmer, Trump agree to keep up 'collective pressure' on Putin

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed their commitment to advancing a U.K.-U.S. economic prosperity deal during a call on March 30, agreeing that efforts would continue at pace in the coming days.

On Ukraine, Starmer briefed Trump on the recent meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in France, describing the discussions as productive. Leaders from 31 countries gathered in Paris on March 27 to coordinate military aid for Ukraine and outline steps toward a just and lasting peace.

Starmer and Trump also emphasized the importance of maintaining "collective pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The comment followed Trump's phone call with NBC, where he reportedly said that he is "pissed off and very angry" over Putin's ongoing focus on President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Talking to NBC journalist Kristen Welker, Trump criticized Putin’s latest demand for a transitional government to replace Zelensky, saying that such comments are "not going in the right location."

Trump also warned that he would impose tariffs on Russian oil if he believes Moscow is obstructing progress toward a peace deal.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” Trump told NBC News.

“That would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can’t do business in the United States. There will be a 25% tariff on all oil, a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil.”

Despite the criticism, Trump noted that he maintains “a very good relationship” with Putin and added, “anger dissipates quickly ... if he does the right thing.” He also said he plans to speak with the Russian leader again in the near future.