Slovakia may cut aid to Ukrainian refugees over Russian gas transit halt, PM Fico says

Slovakia could reduce aid for Ukrainian refugees in response to Ukraine’s decision to terminate Russian gas transit through its territory, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Jan. 2

While Fico said that Slovak households would not face energy shortages, he said Slovakia stands to lose €500 million ($513 million) annually in transit revenue.

Ukraine terminated Russian natural gas transit through its territory on Jan. 1. Kyiv repeatedly warned it would not renew the transit agreement to avoid financing Russia’s war.

Fico criticized Ukraine's stance, saying Ukraine "dared to complain about Bratislava's consideration of retaliatory measures."

"On behalf of Smer (the ruling party), I announce that we are ready to negotiate and agree in a coalition to cut off electricity supplies and significantly reduce support for Ukrainian citizens staying in the territory of the Slovak Republic," he added.

The announcement follows Fico’s earlier threats to cut off electricity exports to Ukraine amid escalating blackouts caused by Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

He also confirmed that Slovak, Ukrainian, and European Commission representatives will meet on Jan. 7 in Brussels to discuss the shutdown, reportedly at Kyiv’s request.

Despite EU efforts to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels, Slovakia remains reliant on Russian gas under a long-term contract with Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom.

Switching to alternative supply routes could cost Slovakia an additional €220 million ($229 million) in transit fees.