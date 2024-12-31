Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russian gas, EU gas transit, Robert Fico
Edit post

Fico's threats to cut off electricity supplies won't work, Ukraine's Energy Minister says

by Martina Sapio December 31, 2024 7:56 PM 2 min read
Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia speaks during a press conference at the end of the European Council Meeting on December 19, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's threats to cut off electricity supplies to Kyiv won't work, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in a Dec. 31 interview with Politico.

Halushchenko's statement follows Fico's declaration on Dec. 27 that his government would consider halting electricity supplies to Ukraine, after Kyiv announced it would not extend the deal on transit of Russian gas to Europe beyond Dec. 31.

Halushchenko said that Ukraine could compensate for any disruption by importing electricity from Romania and Poland, and that Fico's potential actions would "violate EU regulations."

The statement echoed President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks on Dec. 21, in which he directly addressed Fico's threats.

"Any arbitrary decisions in Bratislava or instructions from Moscow to Fico regarding electricity will not lead to a halt in electricity imports to Ukraine," Zelensky said, adding: "Slovakia is part of the unified European energy market, and Fico must abide by pan-European regulations."

Halushchenko also said that cutting off electricity supplies would primarily harm Slovakia's own economy.

"This is not about receiving subsidies or free electricity. We pay for the electricity we receive," he said, estimating that halting exports could cost Slovakia "hundreds of millions of dollars" annually.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry echoed these sentiments in a Dec. 28 press briefing, stressing that "Slovakia's supply of critical amounts of electricity to Ukraine is not charity: Ukraine pays Slovakia a significant amount for it."

The ministry also criticized Fico’s rhetoric, saying: "By making senseless threats to cut off Ukraine's electricity, which it buys and does not receive as a gift, Prime Minister Robert Fico is effectively aligning himself with the Russian dictator."

Fico held talks with Putin on Dec. 22 during a visit to Moscow, during which they discussed gas transit, the war in Ukraine and the standardization of "mutual relations" between Russia and Slovakia.

Ukraine war latest: In world first, Ukrainian sea drone downs Russian helicopter
Key developments on Dec. 31: * Ukrainian sea drone downs Russian helicopter with anti-air missile in first strike of its kind * Russian attacks damage homes and infrastructure in Kyiv and Sumy oblasts ahead of New Year * Ukraine strikes oil depot in Russia’s Smolensk Oblast, General Staff confir…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martina Sapio
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.