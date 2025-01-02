Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, EU gas transit, Russian gas, Europe
Edit post

Russia loses key leverage over Europe after Ukraine halts gas transit, FM Sybiha says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 2, 2025 6:37 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha speaks during a NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Dec. 3, 2024 (John Thys/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Jan. 2 that halting the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine has stripped the Kremlin of one of its remaining tools to pressure European nations.

Ukraine terminated Russian natural gas transit through its territory on Jan. 1. Kyiv repeatedly warned it would not renew the transit agreement to avoid financing Russia’s war.

"Ukraine has cut off more than just Russian gas transit. We have cut off some of Putin’s last remaining leverage over Europe, and his use of energy as a weapon," Sybiha posted on X.

He added that Europe and the world would be safer without Russian energy dependencies.

The decision comes amid a significant reduction in European reliance on Russian gas following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Slovakia and Hungary remain dependent on Russian supplies. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico have opposed Ukraine's decision.

The halt also caused a major gas outage in Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria region, which relied on transit through Ukraine, according to its gas supplier Tiraspoltransgaz-Pridnestrovie.

The move reflects Ukraine’s broader strategy to weaken Russia’s economic influence and reduce its ability to use energy as a weapon against Europe.

Ukraine strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast, General Staff claims
The strike targeted the 810th Russian Brigade, resulting in significant losses, according to Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s counter-disinformation center.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:49 PM

Ukraine downs 2 Russian helicopters in sea drone attack.

Two Russian helicopters were downed in a recent strike by the Ukrainian-made Magura V5 naval strike drones, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on its Telegram channel. HUR earlier said on Dec. 31 that only one helicopter had been destroyed.
10:35 PM

Hungary loses out on about $1 billion in EU aid.

The aid package was conditional on Hungary implementing reforms to bring the country into compliance with EU standards by the end of 2024. Budapest failed to meet the requirements, a European Commission spokesperson said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.