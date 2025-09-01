KI logo
Slovak PM Fico plans meetings with Putin, Zelensky this week

by Kateryna Hodunova
Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia speaks during a press conference at the end of the European Council Meeting on Dec. 19, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced on Sept. 1 that he will visit China to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, followed by a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Slovakia.

Fico's latest announcement marks a shift in tone, as the Slovak prime minister had previously ruled out summit with Zelensky, claiming there was no reason for such a meeting and alleging that the Ukrainian president "hated" him.

Fico will visit China on Sept. 3 to attend events marking the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, where he is scheduled to meet with Putin. Two days later, he will host Zelensky in Slovakia.

In a Constitution Day address, Fico expressed "regret" that he would be the only European Union leader attending the military parade in China, which commemorates the end of World War II in Asia.

The Slovak government has informed EU High Representative Kaja Kallas about the planned visit, Fico added.

During his visit, Fico is also expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fico said the world is witnessing the creation of "a new multipolar world," a phrase commonly used in Russian official communication, and accused the EU of failing to acknowledge this emerging global order. His comments echoed language frequently used by the Kremlin to justify its foreign policy, including its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Since taking office in 2023, Fico has reversed Slovakia's previous pro-Ukraine policy, ending military aid to Kyiv and questioning the value of EU sanctions on Russia.

UkraineRussiaSloveniaRobert FicoVladimir PutinVolodymyr Zelensky
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

