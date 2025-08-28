KI logo
Putin, Kim Jong Un to attend China's military parade in September

by Kateryna Denisova
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a ceremony in Beijing, China, on May 16, 2024. (Sergei Bobylyov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are set to attend a military parade in China on Sept. 3 marking the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender, the South China Morning Post reported.

Among the 26 foreign heads of state and government expected to attend the parade in Beijing, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will be the only leader of an EU country present. Fico, known for his Russian-friendly rhetoric, has also attended the Moscow Victory Parade in May.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is also expected to attend. The event will mark Kim’s first visit to China since 2019.

Pyongyang and Beijing are seen as Russia's allies in its war against Ukraine. Kyiv has repeatedly accused China of supplying Russia with defense components, while North Korea has become Russia's chief supplier of artillery shells and ballistic missiles. North Korean troops had also fought alongside Russia since late 2024.

Ukrainian officials believe North Korea has sent 20,000 to 30,000 troops to help Russia, though the number might be smaller, a senior Western diplomat told the Kyiv Independent, citing Ukrainian intelligence.

In June, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said that the Russian president's four-day trip to China will include "comprehensive bilateral talks" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the upcoming visit as "absolutely unprecedented."

The visit comes as the U.S. tries to mediate an end to Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, while Moscow continues its relentless attacks, killing civilians. Kyiv expects a security guarantees plan amid Washington's push to organize a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin.

Russia has repeatedly rejected ceasefire proposals, while avoiding the additional sanctions threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump.

ChinaRussiaNorth KoreaVladimir PutinKim Jong Un
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

