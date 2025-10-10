Seven EU states increase Russian energy imports in 2025, Reuters reports.

Seven EU member states have increased their imports of Russian energy in 2025 compared with last year, even as the bloc seeks to diminish its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, Reuters reported on Oct. 10.

In the first eight months of 2025, the European Union imported over 11 billion euros ($12,7 billion) worth of Russian energy. That amount comes despite a 90% reduction in reliance on Russian supplies since 2022.

Among the seven nations increasing their purchases, France saw a 40% year-on-year jump, importing 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), while the Netherlands' imports surged 72% to 498 million euros ($579 million).

Belgium, Croatia, Romania, and Portugal also raised their imports. Hungary recorded an 11% year-on-year increase.

Hungary and Slovakia have remained major recipients of Russian oil and gas, accounting for some 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) of the bloc's energy bill.

According to Reuters, Vaibhav Raghunandan, an EU-Russia specialist at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), described the upward flows as "a form of self-sabotage," noting that Russia's energy revenues remain its largest funding source in the war.

France's energy ministry told Reuters that the rise in the value of Russian energy imports this year reflected its role as a transit hub, supplying clients in other European states. Market data from Kpler suggests some of that gas is being forwarded onward to Germany.

The Dutch government noted it supports EU phase-out plans, but until laws are in place, it cannot void existing contracts with Russian suppliers.

Much of the trade takes place via liquefied natural gas (LNG). That form of supply now represents nearly half the value of EU oil and gas purchases from Russia.

Major energy firms like TotalEnergies, Shell, and Gunvor continue to operate long-term contracts with Russian suppliers, some with durations stretching into the 2030s and 2040s.

The growing EU reliance on Russian energy has drawn sharp criticism from the United States. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 23, U.S. President Donald Trump urged European nations to "immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia," calling the continued imports "inexcusable" and accusing NATO allies of funding the very war they are opposing.

"Europe has to step it up. They can't be doing what they're doing. They're buying oil and gas from Russia while they're fighting Russia," Trump said, adding that China and India were also "primary funders" by continuing to purchase Russian oil.