Ukraine's foreign minister holds 'frank conversation' with Iranian counterpart

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a "frank conversation" with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on July 28 after Ukraine struck a vessel transporting military cargo between Russia and Iran days earlier.

"I reiterated that all of Ukraine's actions are aimed solely at defending our country from Russian aggression and never intended to target civilian vessels or people," Sybiha said after Tehran protested the operation.

"I called Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi for a frank conversation. Diplomacy is about direct conversation, even when it's difficult. I stressed that our goal is to avoid unnecessary escalation."

On July 25, Ukrainian forces struck an Iranian vessel transporting military cargo between Iran and Russia in the Caspian Sea, Ukraine's security service (SBU) said.

Iran's Foreign Ministry claimed the strike targeted a commercial vessel, killing one sailor and injuring another, describing the move as "an act of aggression that could further inflame and expand the flames of war."

Sybiha reiterated that Russia holds "full responsibility" for its war against Ukraine and all associated casualties.

"Our goal is to counter Russian aggression, which is the root cause of all incidents, and it is Russia who bears full responsibility for all provocations and casualties."

"I emphasised the necessity to refrain from any escalatory steps, as well as to end any support for Russia's war against Ukraine. This war is illegal, and it must end," he said.